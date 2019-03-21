TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man who threatened to kill a Department of Human Resources employee and a judge last year has pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat.
According to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, David Sterling Shell, 31, pleaded guilty March 12 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. Woodruff then split the sentence, giving Shell 12 months to serve in prison, followed by 24 months probation.
Shell was arrested by Talladega police in May 2018. At the time, Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Shell had been in a supervised visit with his children at the DHR office in Talladega when he threatened to kill both the judge over the child custody arrangement and his DHR caseworker.
A social worker told Shell she felt threatened, at which point he reiterated his intent to kill her and said he was going to go get a weapon.
The social worker reported the threats to her supervisor, who contacted police. Police escorted Shell off the premises, then arrested him on the terrorist threat charge the following day.
Also in court las week, Woodruff:
Sentenced Rodney Lerico Farris, 32, to 10 years in prison, split, one year to serve and three years on probation for domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation;
Sentenced Quintavius Dion Whitson, 30, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a forged instrument;
Sentenced Raven Samon Adair, 27, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Sentenced Michael Wayne Wyatt, 43, to 18 months, split, eight months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Sentenced Jacklyn Faith Blackshear, 33, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for carrying a pistol without a permit;
Sentenced Eric Deshannon Martin, 46, to 85 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree. Martin pleaded guilty to stealing a pickup truck belonging to former Talladega City Councilman Eddie Tucker in August 2018;
Sentenced Deandre C. Rhoden, 39, to 85 months, split, 10 months to serve and 24 months probation for theft of property in the third degree;
Sentenced Joey Ray Farler, 33, to 67 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Sentenced Cortney Renae Lewis, 27, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance; and
Accepted a guilty plea from Latrellvis Bernard Hall, 26, to reckless endangerment. Hall was indicted on a charge of attempted assault in the first degree but pleaded down to the misdemeanor offense, Kilgore said. He will be sentenced April 9 at 9 a.m. by Woodruff.