A one-vehicle accident on Stockdale Road near Alabama 77 early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Talladega man.
Lytavis Lamar “Hulk” Green, 41, of Talladega, was the only person in the car at the time of the accident, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Green was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 a.m.
The accident itself appears to have happened sometime around 2 a.m. Murphy said Green’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and then caught fire.
Passersby saw the accident and helped get Green out of the car, but it was too late, Murphy said.
The accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers. Efforts to reach an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency public information officer was not immediately successful Monday.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Waldo Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, Murphy said.