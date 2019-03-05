A Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road on Monday night.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Tavarus Latrel Garrett, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident around 8:40 p.m. Monday. Garrett’s vehicle appears to have left the roadway about half a mile past Logan Martin Dam Road, heading toward Childersburg. The vehicle stopped when it struck a tree.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
The accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.