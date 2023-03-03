Talladega man killed by tree felled in storm

The violent storms that blew through Alabama Friday morning left one Talladega man dead, caused property damage and brought a power blackout to a stretch of Alabama 77 North.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Allen Cooley, 70, was killed outside his home Friday when an oak tree cracked about 10 feet off the ground and fell on the cab of his truck under his metal-frame detached carport on Oak Circle. Murphy said the tree fell at approximately 11:30 a.m., and Cooley was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.
No other injuries were reported in Talladega County Friday, according to Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director LeighAnn Butler.
“We had trees and power lines down across the county,” Butler said Friday afternoon. Most of the calls were in north Talladega County, but we did have some issues on the south end also. We had a tree on a car on East Street North, near Fincher’s.”
According to Talladega Fire Captain Ron Harrell, firefighters were not dispatched to the tree down near Fincher’s, but did respond to a large tree that fell on at least three power lines farther up Alabama 77 North, just past Peters Road. Alabama Power crews were still working to replace the damaged poles around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
According to Alabama Power’s outage tracker, Friday night there were still four outages in Talladega, affecting about 530 customers. There were also seven outages affecting 34 customers in Alpine, and three each in Munford and Childersburg, affecting about half a dozen customers each.
Statewide, Alabama Power was still responding to about 1,700 outages affecting more than 40,000 people.
Harrell said firefighters also responded to Oak Circle and to 303 Coffee Street, where another large tree fell on the roof of a house, damaging the roof but not causing any injuries.
“We had a busy couple of hours,” Harrell said.
By the time the sun went down Friday evening, the bulk of the damage in Talladega had been cleared up.
“The Community Appearance and Public Works departments did a great job, and we’re grateful for that,” Harrell said.