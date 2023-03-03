 Skip to main content
Talladega man killed by tree felled in storm

The violent storms that blew through Alabama Friday morning left one Talladega man dead, caused property damage and brought a power blackout to a stretch of Alabama 77 North.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Allen Cooley, 70, was killed outside his home Friday when an oak tree cracked about 10 feet off the ground and fell on the cab of his truck under his metal-frame detached carport on Oak Circle. Murphy said the tree fell at approximately 11:30 a.m., and Cooley was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.