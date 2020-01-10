Talladega man jailed on multiple felony theft charges

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is in jail on bonds totaling $56,000 after being charged with 11 felony counts and one misdemeanor, with more charges expected next week.
Mark Alonzo Smith, 43, was arrested by Talladega police Wednesday afternoon, and as of his initial court appearance Friday morning, had been charged with five counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle, six counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, four or five more felony counts are expected in the near future.
The first incident Smith was charged in took place overnight between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Thompson said Smith broke into a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Jackson Street and stole a wallet and its contents, including a credit card. The card was then used three different times at the Exxon station on East Street, in transactions totaling $27.81, $40.11 and $41.57.
The next incident happened overnight between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 on the 1700 block of West Battle Street.
In this case, Smith is accused of breaking into a 2013 Ford F-150 parked in front of a residence and stealing six credit or debit cards, a Glock 19 pistol valued at $600, a Fossil book bag valued at $300, various notary public equipment valued at $20, a MacBook valued at $800 and a waterproof JBL speaker valued at $80.
This time, the cards were used at the Dollar General on East Street and the same Exxon station. The transactions were for $68.09, $47.60 and $215.06, Thompson said.
About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thompson said, a NorthStar paramedic spotted Smith breaking into his personal vehicle outside the NorthStar offices on Stone Avenue.
The paramedic ran him off, and another paramedic gave chase. In this instance, Smith appears to have stolen a black and red zip case containing bandages; the case was later recovered.
The paramedic continued to give chase for some time, but Smith eventually got away from him. He next turned up at a residence on the 110 block of Highland Circle, about a quarter of a mile away, 20 minutes later.
First, Thompson said, Smith went around the back of the house and stole a set of jumper cables from inside a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck. The house had a doorbell camera, which allegedly shows Smith coming around the front of the house and attempting to break into a 2006 Dodge Charger. At this point, the homeowner came out and began chasing him, while the homeowner’s wife called police.
The jumper cables were later recovered behind Usrey Funeral Home, Thompson said. Police found Smith attempting to hide behind a stone wall on Coffee Street near Asbury Street. He had a crack pipe in his pants pocket, which led to a possession paraphernalia charge, a misdemeanor.
Smith was first arrested on the paraphernalia and the three breaking into and entering counts from Wednesday morning. The additional counts were added Thursday as the investigation continued.
Bond was set Friday morning by District Judge Jeb Fannin at $5,000 each for the felony charges and $1,000 for the misdemeanor.
Breaking into and entering an automobile and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card are both class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.