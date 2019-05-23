LINCOLN -- A Talladega man was injured Wednesday morning in Lincoln when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by an SUV.
According to the report filed by Lincoln police, the accident occurred on Alabama 77 near the on ramp to Interstate 20 around 6:10 a.m.
The motorcyclist, Benjamin Jay Lackey, 50, was knocked off the motorcycle and onto the pavement, where a witness stopped to provide first aid. He was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by Lincoln Fire Medics; no information on his condition was available Thursday.
According to the officer who wrote the report, Melissa Lee Businelle, 39, of Lincoln, was driving a 2016 Ford Escape southbound on 77 when she attempted to turn left onto the on ramp in front of an 18-wheeler coming in the opposite direction on the inside lane.
She said she could not see the motorcycle in the outside lane; the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side door of the Escape.
According to the officer, Lackey and the witness “both stated that (she) failed to yield the right of way.”
The Escape suffered fairly minor damage, according to the police report. The motorcycle was disabled and had to be towed.
Authorities said no charges will be filed in connection with the accident.