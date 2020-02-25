Talladega man in stable condition after getting shot Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- An altercation at City Court II Apartments left a Talladega man with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Tuesday that Cameron Gaston, 28, was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by private vehicle, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was in stable condition about two hours after being shot, Thompson said.
The incident leading up to Gaston getting shot took place around 12:15 p.m. at City Court II, where Gaston lives.
Investigators were still trying to determine what led up to the argument Tuesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the incident.
Thompson said investigators had a suspect in the incident but had not made an arrest. “We’re still getting witness statements right now,” he said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.