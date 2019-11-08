TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence assault in the second degree, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore.
Robert Lee Hill, 26, shot his mother at the Hallmark Apartments, where both lived, in February of this year.
Lee was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to information released by Talladega police at the time of the incident, the mother’s boyfriend was taking a shower and told investigators he heard gunshots in the apartment. He said he saw Hill holding a silver or light gray handgun, and that an altercation between the men ensued.
When Hill ran out of the house, the boyfriend locked the door behind him so that he could not get back in. He also tried to re-enter the apartment through a window but was not successful.
The mother was wounded in the left arm and was bleeding below her left eye when officers arrived on the scene. She was eventually transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Also in court this week, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Kevin McAdams, 24, of Sylacauga, to seven years in prison, split, with six months to serve behind bars followed by 24 months of probation for aggravated animal cruelty.
McAdams was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies after posting two videos on social media; one showed him shooting a neighbor’s cat, the second showed him shooting his own cat and then setting the animal on fire.
Hollingsworth sentenced Michael Lee Phillips, 45, to 30 months, suspended, two years probation for burglary in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Hollingsworth sentenced Jalon Demarcus Murphy, 24, to 10 years, split, 127 days in jail and 24 months probation for robbery in the third degree. Murphy was indicted on a charge of robbery in the first degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
Hollingsworth sentenced Daniel Keith Harris Sr., 59, to 40 months, split, 24 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Hollingsworth sentenced Andrew Maxwell McSherdon, 30, to 45 months, split, six months in prison and 24 months probation for receiving stolen property in the first degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Tony Nolan Martin, 44, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Bobby Lynn Bearden, 48, to 32 months, split, nine months in prison and 24 months probation each for theft of property in the third degree, burglary in the third degree and escape in the third degree, with all sentences running concurrently;
Woodruff sentenced Bill W. Lewis, 30, to 56 months, split, 10 months in prison and 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Woodruff sentenced Synthia Renea McDonald, 21, to 38 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Woodruff sentenced Thomas Leroy Hughes, 64, to 70 months, split, nine months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a forged instrument;
Woodruff sentenced Brittany Kay Swain, 34, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for possession or sale of a short barreled shotgun;
Woodruff sentenced Michael Shane Malcolm, 43, to 62 months, split, eight months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Eric Wayne Reeves, 32, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Woodruff sentenced Calvin Jerome Bruce, 53, to 90 months, split, 10 months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Woodruff sentenced Detra L. Rogers, 51, to 105 months, split, 14 months to serve and 24 months probation on each of 14 counts of possession of a forged instrument. Those sentences will be served concurrently;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Quentin DeSaun Marbury, 27, to possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced him to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Terry Christian, 47, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 60 months, split, 15 months in prison and 24 months probation. A plea on information is entered before a defendant has been indicted by a grand jury;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Doug Coady, 63, to possession of marijuana in the first degree and sentenced him to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation.
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Robert Wayne Whitten, 36, to two counts of obstruction of justice, and sentenced him to 15 years, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Michael Varner, 36, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 15 years, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Corey J. Gardner, 28, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and sentenced him to 10 years, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Jimmy Salters, 36, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation; and
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea on information from Leisha Michelle Dickerson, 31, for theft of property in the first degree. Dickerson will be sentenced Dec. 4.