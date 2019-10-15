TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to rape in the first degree last month.
Andrew Ford, 43, pleaded guilty before Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who imposed the sentence. Ford was charged with forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman at his residence on Sept. 24, 2017. The victim knew her attacker.
Two days after the rape, Ford went to see his probation officer, according to information released at the time. A routine search of his vehicle turned up an unlabeled pill bottle containing what turned out to be Hydrocodone. He was arrested on drug charges while the rape investigation was still ongoing.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Ford was out on parole for murder at the time of his arrest in 2017.
Complete records from the murder case were not readily available, but according to documents that could be located online, the murder took place in Clay County on Christmas Eve, 1997. He pleaded guilty in late in 1998 in Clay County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Other documents show Ford was being housed at the Hamilton Work Release Center in the summer of 2014, and that he was paroled the following year.
His parole was revoked based on the rape and drug charges, and he has been back in prison serving the remainder of his 25 year sentence since then.
In January of this year, while incarcerated at the Talladega County Metro Jail, Ford wrote a letter to the Clay County Circuit Clerk’s office asking that his sentence on the murder charge be commuted to time served and “for the remainder of years that I have left be place (sic) under the new criminal justice reform law.”
It does not appear that any action was taken on that request.
In addition to the victim’s testimony, the prosecution was planning to introduce evidence at trial from the state Department of Forensic Sciences, which identified Ford’s DNA inside the victim, Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore said after Ford pleaded guilty to the rape charge.
Giddens said Tuesday that Ford is already in the state penitentiary serving out the time remaining, four years or so, on the murder charge.
The 20-year rape sentence and the remainder of the murder sentence will be served concurrently.