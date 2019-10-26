BIRMINGHAM -- A federal judge Friday sentenced a Talladega man to 41months in prison for making a straw purchase of two firearms.
U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Dequrious Oneal Garrett, 24, on two counts of making false or fictitious statements to purchase firearms.
The sentence was announced in a press release by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Garrett pled guilty in July to lying on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Explosives background-check forms at the time he purchased two guns. Garrett indicated on the forms he was buying the guns for himself when, in reality, he was buying them for someone else, according to court documents.
“The defendant used his status as a pistol-permit holder to illegally purchase firearms for someone who should never have had them,” said Town, in the release. “Straw purchasers endanger our communities and undermine the perception and rights of lawful gun owners.”
Added Watson, in the release, “ATF is committed to reducing violent crime, which includes focusing on those who intentionally lie in order to obtain firearms.”
ATF investigated the case along with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Assistant United States Attorneys Melissa K. Atwood and Catherine C. Long prosecuted.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, the release says.
The program was reinvigorated in 2017 as part of the department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.