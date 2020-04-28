Talladega man gets five 20-year prison terms for robbery, burglary (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man was sentenced to five concurrent prison terms of 20 years each after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the first degree by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Wararius Justice Ashley-Mobley, 26, pleaded guilty to those charges earlier this month; two counts of assault in the first degree against Mobley were dismissed, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
Across the hall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from De’Marron Trintaul Looney, 20, of Childersburg, to rape in the second degree and possession of child pornography. Argo said Looney will be sentenced June 3.
Mobley’s case
Mobley was charged with two other people, Justin Lamar Curry, 27, and Dontravious Tyrail “Krino Krino” Jamerson, 18, in connection with an incident on Ridge Lane in June 2017.
Jamerson pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 198 months in prison on the burglary and robbery charges and 120 months for the assaults.
Curry went to trial and was found guilty on all counts in August of last year. He was given consecutive sentences and is serving 145 years in prison.
According to testimony at Curry’s trial, Curry, Jamerson and Mobley made arrangements to purchase a gun from someone on Ridge Lane. The seller, his brother and a family friend agreed to meet the three buyers.
After test firing the gun, the three defendants turned on the victims and ordered them to lie on the ground.
Jamerson then took the older brother with him and forced him to knock on the doors of two neighbors, who recognized his voice and opened the door for them. When they did, Jamerson robbed them at gunpoint in their homes.
Meanwhile, Curry and Mobley ordered the other two victims to empty their pockets and stole their phones. When one of them said he could not remember his password, he was shot in the leg.
The case was investigated by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Looney’s case
Looney was arrested by Childersburg police in May 2019 after having sex with a 13-year-old girl on at least two occasions, recording the act and then sharing the recording online.
He was able to post a $50,000 bond the day after he was arrested but was arrested again three weeks later after being caught having sex with a different, 14-year-old victim.
It was not immediately clear which statutory rape case he pleaded guilty to or what the status of the other case was.
Other cases
Like court systems all over Alabama, the system in Talladega is largely shut down due to the current pandemic, but a handful of cases involving people who were in jail were disposed of this month.
In other cases this month:
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Chad Alan King, 26, to possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 26, to 80 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree;
Woodruff sentenced Shaquille O’Neal Lawrence, 25, to 45 months in prison for burglary in the second degree;
Woodruff sentenced Karleena Swain, 28, to 37 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree and assault in the second degree;
Woodruff sentenced Clovis Clyde McClellan, 36, to 56 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Woodruff sentenced Curtis Danzell Fluker, 28, to 64 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Woodruff sentenced James Harmon Keller III, 39, to 58 months, split, 14 months in prison and 26 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Matthew Eugene Haus, 37, to 15 years, split, two years in prison and 36 months probation for violating the sex offender registration and notification act;
Woodruff sentenced Jennifer Darlene Burns, 24, to 21 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A second possession count was dismissed;
Hollingsworth sentenced Raqueez Meshun Thomas, 26, to 13 years in prison for burglary in the first degree and attempting to elude;
Hollingsworth sentenced Chelsey Elizabeth McGrady, 23, to three years in prison for burglary in the third degree and robbery in the second degree. McGrady’s co-defendant, Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to the same charges and will be sentenced June 3;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Logan Hunter Hardy, 21, to fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Israel Thomas Fields, 43, to arson in the second degree;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from James Alvin Wilson, 57, to possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Gary Dane Osbourn, 27, to felony possession of drug paraphernalia;
Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from James Steven Horton, 48, to possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name to law enforcement;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Eddie Lampkin, 60, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Woodruff accepted guilty pleas from Djuna Bunson Hollis, 53, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Timothy Ryan Floyd, 30, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Clinton Timothy Grice, 32, to possession of a controlled substance;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from William Christopher Butler, 51, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from John James Hardy Wilson, 49, to possession of a controlled substance; and
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Kenderius Jherel Brock, 28, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit in one case and possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude in a second case; he was sentenced to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation in both cases.
