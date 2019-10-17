A Talladega man was sentenced to a total of 145 years in prison after being convicted of robbery, burglary and assault in August.
Justin Lamar Curry, 27, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree robbery, all stemming from the same incident on Ridge Lane in June 2017.
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Curry to 25 years each on the burglary and robbery charges and 10 years each on the assault charges, then announced that all sentences would be served consecutively rather than concurrently, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
Curry, Dontravious Tyrail “Krino Krino” Jamerson, 18, and Wardarius Justice Mobley, 24, had made arrangements to meet with two brothers on Ridge Road about purchasing a gun, according to testimony at his trial. A family friend of the two brothers was also a victim in the case.
After test firing the gun, the three defendants turned the weapon of the victims and forced them to lie on the ground. Curry and Jamerson took the older brother with them and forced him to knock on the doors of two neighbors, who recognized his voice. When they opened the door for him, they were also robbed at gunpoint.
Meanwhile, the younger brother and the family friend were ordered to empty their pockets and their phones were taken. When the younger brother said he could not remember his iCloud password, he was shot in the leg.
Jamerson pleaded guilty to the same charges Curry was convicted of last year, and was sentenced to 198 months for the burglary and robbery and 120 months for the assaults. Charges are still pending against Mobley.
Also in court this week, Hollingsworth sentenced:
•Jeffrey Kyle Batson, 53, to 85 months, suspended, 24 months probation for first-degree theft of property.
•Lonnie Millender, 30, to five years, split — 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for second-degree burglary.
•Crystal M. McKinnon, 38, to 97 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a
controlled substance with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of marijuana. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
•David Lynn Longoria, 54, to 48 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a
controlled substance.
•Quincy De’vote Jones, 28, to 120 months, split, 16 months in prison and 24 months probation for third-degree theft of property.
•Ronald Jerrod Johnson, 55, to 27 months, suspended, 24 months probation for third-degree burglary.