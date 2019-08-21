TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is facing drug trafficking charges after the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence last week.
Vontarius Donta Curry, 38, was arrested Aug. 15 on an existing warrant charging distribution of a controlled substance, specifically marijuana, according to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
While serving the warrant, Task Force agents also executed a search warrant at Curry’s residence on Curry Lane and turned up more than 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of marijuana.
The bond on the distribution charge was stated on the warrant at $10,000. He was given an additional bond of $50,000 on the trafficking warrant.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Curry posted bond in both cases and was released about six hours after he was booked in.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.