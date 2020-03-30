Talladega man facing 2 counts of theft of property

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man has been charged with two counts of theft of property in the first degree and likely has numerous other felony charges pending.
Adam Joseph Stingone, 37, was arrested by Talladega police early Monday, according to Capt. John McCoy. Total bond was set at $5,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
Stingone, when questioned by police, gave his mother’s address in Anniston, but the jail log says he lives on Brecon Avenue in Talladega.
Stingone was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records. Stingone is originally from Florida and had been living in Anniston for a month or two.
All of the cases Stingone is a suspect in were still under investigation Monday afternoon, but McCoy said it appeared he had come into town in a Mercury Mountaineer registered to his mother, towing an enclosed trailer, which may have been reported stolen in Anniston.
Early Monday, Stingone allegedly cut the yellow cords on two Earthquake tillers at Tractor Supply in Talladega, loaded the tillers, valued at $350 each, onto the enclosed trailer and then attempted to push a Toro zero turn mower around the back of the building but apparently could not get it into the trailer.
While driving up Alabama 21 North, the Mountaineer broke down, and Stingone allegedly left it, and the trailer, at an abandoned gas station.
His next stop was allegedly Talladega Cycle Sales, where he allegedly stole a four-seat Kawasaki Mule valued at $15,000.
McCoy said Stagone then allegedly took the four-wheeler to Allen Street, left it in a wooded area, and then stole a $120 bicycle from a backyard. McCoy said the owner of the bicycle had a Ring video doorbell, which notified him that someone was in his backyard.
Patrol officers spotted Stingone on the bicycle near the intersection of Alabama 21 and the 275 Bypass and stopped him. He took them to his vehicle at the gas station.
McCoy said officers found a bag of methamphetamine and two meth pipes inside the vehicle. Inside the trailer, they found the stolen tillers, the work order that was attached to the four-wheeler, a pair of bolt cutters, four cut padlocks, a cut chain with the padlock still attached, an electric winch, a door and two windows.
McCoy said the padlocks appear to have been cut off storage lockers at Barber Properties, but it was not clear Monday what, if anything, had been stolen from any of the lockers.
The door and windows also appear to have been stolen, but McCoy said he could not comment further until Stingone had actually been charged. He is also wanted for questioning by Oxford and Anniston police, McCoy said.
The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force will be working the methamphetamine and paraphernalia cases.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.