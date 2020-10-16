Talladega man facing charge of trafficking in methamphetamine

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on a $75,000 bond after being arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Shiquan Johnson, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, bond in the case was set by a magistrate.
Murray added the original case against Johnson was made by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. During a controlled buy, Johnson allegedly sold more than 28 grams (roughly 1 ounce) of methamphetamine.
Trafficking in methamphetamine or any other controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.