Talladega man facing 2 more counts of breaking into, entering vehicles (with photo)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man charged with breaking into and entering a vehicle last week is facing additional charges in connection with a string of car break-ins at the Precision Strip parking lot Sept. 12.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Colton Pickett, 23, has been charged with two additional counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle in addition to the initial charge from last week. Each count has a bond of $5,000.
Pickett was originally arrested after at least four vehicles in the Precision Strip parking lot were broken into between 6:12 and 8 25 p.m Sept.12.
Thompson said, at the time, that Pickett was charged with breaking into a Toyota Tacoma and stealing several items.
Pickett is now being charged with breaking into a Chevrolet S-10 and a Chevrolet Silverado, also in the parking lot.
It was previously reported the items stolen included a Glock 17 9 mm handgun, a set of keys, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus Tristar handgun, a radio faceplate and various personal identification documents.
Pickett was originally connected to the thefts by video surveillance of the parking lot that showed a vehicle likely involved in the thefts. The vehicle was then located at the Best Inn in Talladega.
After locating Pickett’s hotel room, officers searched the room and the vehicle of both Pickett and a female who was in the hotel room with him. According to prior reporting, officers found several items reported stolen between the three locations, including the 9mm handgun.
Though Pickett was detained at this time he was not arrested.
Several hours later, officers responded to the Chevron Station on Haynes Street, where an employee reported seeing Pickett breaking into her vehicle. He had not stolen anything from this vehicle, but he had an uncapped syringe containing what appeared to be methamphetamine in his pocket. He did not tell the officer searching him about the syringe, leading the officer to prick his finger on it.
As of Thursday night, Pickett was charged with three counts of breaking into and entering a vehicle, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.