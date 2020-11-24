Talladega man dies in 1-car accident Friday

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident Friday night took the life of a Talladega man, according to police.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on the westbound side of Renfroe Road, near New Beginnings Recovery Center.
D’Angelo Shirel, 32, was driving a Kia Soul when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran into the sign at New Beginnings. There was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time, Faulkner said.
Shirel was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital following the accident and was pronounced dead there, Faulkner said.
The passenger was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and then transferred to Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Details of his condition were not available Monday afternoon, but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The accident is under investigation, but it is believed alcohol was a contributing factor, Faulkner said.
Faulkner added there was no relationship between the driver or the passenger and New Beginnings, that that was simply the location where the accident occurred.