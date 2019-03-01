TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man previously convicted of raping a young girl was arrested earlier this week and charged with violating the sex offender registration and notification act (SORNA).
Victor Falah Parker, 42, of Red Lane, was arrested Feb. 26 and held on a bond of $5,000. He remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday evening.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Parker is required to register his address with law enforcement quarterly, in January, April, July and October. He last checked in Oct. 18, 2018, but did not come in or even try to make an appointment in January. A warrant was obtained for his arrest in February, Tubbs said.
According to the state sex offender database, Parker was charged with rape in the first degree in October 2000 in Jefferson County. He pleaded guilty in May 2003.
The victim was a 6-year-old girl, according to the database.
According to court records, Parker was sentenced to 20 years in prison, split, with five years behind bars followed by 15 years probation, by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro. He was given 197 days jail credit and was released from prison in November 2007.
In 1995, Parker was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree; he went to trial on those charges and was acquitted by a jury in 1997. The details of the allegations in that case were not available Friday.
Court records also show Parker was arrested and charged another SORNA violation, specifically failing to notify the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had moved, in 2010. He pleaded guilty to that charge and was given three years probation.
According to the state registry, Parker registered his most recent address, on Red Lane in Talladega, in February 2007.
According to Talladega County Jail records, Parker was also charged with fishing without a license.
Violations of the sex offender registration and notification act are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.