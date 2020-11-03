Talladega man charged with trying to strangle father

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on bonds totaling $60,000 after allegedly trying to strangle his father Monday morning.
Shannon James Crouch, 33, was jailed Monday on charges of domestic violence assault in the second degree and domestic violence by strangulation or smothering.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the bonds were set at $30,000 in each case by Magistrate Leslie Carr.
Thompson said witnesses reported Crouch and his father were arguing at the trailer they both live in on Mountain View Road about 9:50 a.m. Monday. The witnesses said they saw Crouch repeatedly punching his father in the face, then putting a belt around his neck and pulling it tight.
He then allegedly dragged his father into a ditch, continuing to choke him, then dragged him across the street to a second ditch, where he left him, Thompson said.
At least one witness said Crouch was also armed with a knife, although there was no evidence the victim had actually been stabbed.
When patrol officers responded to the scene, they found the victim lying in the ditch with the belt still around his neck. His breathing was shallow and his face was purple, Thompson said.
The victim was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar ambulance, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Crouch was arrested at the scene when officers found him hiding behind some cinder blocks, Thompson said.
Domestic violence assault by strangulation and domestic violence assault in the second degree are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.