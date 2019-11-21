TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held at the metro jail on bonds totaling $15,000 after being charged in connection with an unusual identity theft scheme.
Jerry Charles Garrett, 43, was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging three counts of identity theft; bond was set at $5,000 in each case by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to Talladega police Detective Dennis McDaniel, Garrett is accused of obtaining false documents using someone else’s personal identification, then using those documents to obtain loans totaling $3,350 at Regional Finance, Check Into Cash and Credit Central in Talladega in June and July.
The same documents were also used to open an account at at least one local bank.
McDaniel said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Garrett and other people are likely forthcoming.
The case is somewhat unusual because the alleged victim, Jerry Louis White, 69, is serving life in prison at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama. According to court documents, White was convicted of the attempted murder of an undercover police officer in 1986 and has been a state inmate ever since.
According to Alabama Department of Corrections records available online, White will be considered for parole in June 2020.
It was not immediately clear how Garrett or the other people involved may have gotten White’s personal information, but in addition to the fraudulent loans, they were also able to route White’s Social Security disability and Veterans Administration benefits into the fake checking account.
It was also not immediately clear Thursday if a federal investigation had been opened into the alleged Social Security and VA fraud.
According to police Capt. John McCoy, it seems likely that more victims will emerge as the investigation continues.
Under Alabama law, identity theft if is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.