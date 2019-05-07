TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with stealing a car from E.H. Gentry on Thursday morning and will likely face other charges later this week.
Akeem James Millender, 30, was arrested by Talladega police early Monday after being spotted at 6 Points, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Thompson said a patrol officer spotted Millender driving the green 1998 Toyota 4Runner with a white Harley-Davidson sticker on the back that was reported stolen from the Gentry parking lot Thursday.
When the patrol officer turned on his lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, Millender allegedly cut off his own lights and turned into a residential driveway, but he was caught anyway and arrested.
Bond was set at $5,000 by Talladega County District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Millender was still in jail Tuesday night.
An individual fitting Millender’s description was captured on videotape driving into the Gentry parking lot in a red 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck that had been stolen from the Budget Inn on Alabama 77 North on Tuesday night, April 30, or Wednesday morning, May 1. The person in the video is seen trying to get into several vehicles in the lot without success.
Video from the Budget Inn, where the truck Millender allegedly abandoned at Gentry was stolen earlier, shows a suspect again fitting his description pushing the soon to be stolen vehicle out of the frame of the security camera, which did not capture the suspect driving off.
Although he had not been charged as of Tuesday night, he also a suspect in the breaking into and entering of two vehicles in the parking lot of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center on Saturday.
Thompson said an identification badge and an unopened can of soda were reported stolen from one vehicle, and a Taurus 9mm handgun and holster were reported stolen from the second.
Investigators had not reviewed the video as of Tuesday afternoon, but a witness described Millender driving off in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen 4Runner, complete with Harley-Davidson sticker.
Thompson said Millender is not a suspect in yet another auto theft reported to police Mary Street on Sunday morning. The vehicle was later recovered in Amanda Bingham Park. Millender was in custody when this vehicle was stolen.
Alabama law specifies that the theft of any motor vehicle is theft of property in the first degree. Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.