TALLADGEA -- A Talladega man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond after being arrested March 15 and charged with breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Rodarus Kavion Buchanan, 25, was charged in connection with an incident on Avenue H on Feb. 10.
After getting involved in an altercation with the mother of his child, Buchanan allegedly chased her until she got into her car. He then fired a gun into the vehicle she was in, Thompson said, but did not hit her.
When the victim fled to a neighbor’s house and called police, Buchanan allegedly broke into the car he had just fired into and stole a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, an iPhone and a purse, then fled.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison. Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.