Talladega man charged with setting fire to mother’s house

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on a $50,000 bond after allegedly setting fire to his mother’s house while his mother was still inside.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Bobby Eric Sturdivant, 33, who lived with his mother on Piney Lane in Talladega, was arrested Sunday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge while the arson investigation was underway. He was formally charged with arson in the first degree Tuesday, Tubbs said.
Sturdivant’s mother was not injured, but the fire did do extensive damage to the floor of the house.
Sturdivant had an initial court appearance Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set the bond in the arson case at $50,000. He was also given a $1,000 bond on the previous charge of domestic violence harassment.
Arson in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.