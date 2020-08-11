Talladega man charged with murder in connection with shooting at trailer park (with photos)

TALLADEEGA -- A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the Bowdon Mobile Home Park on Aug. 3.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Fabian Michael Lawson, 31, was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday morning and was being held on a $150,000 bond. He was still behind bars as of Tuesday evening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Lawson is charged with killing Corvius D. Barclay, 41, sometime after 8 a.m. Aug. 3 in a trailer on Marshall Street. Both Lawson and Barclay were inside the trailer at the time, along with at least one other witness.
According to information available shortly after the shooting, a female called 911, and the responding officers found Barclay’s body. Thompson said Barclay appeared to have been shot at least three times, but further details of the shooting will have to come from the state medical examiner’s office.
The exact relationship between Barclay and Lawson was still somewhat unclear Tuesday, but Thompson said it appeared Lawson rented a room in the trailer from a couple, and Barclay appeared to have been visiting there at the time he was killed.
If convicted of murder, Lawson would face 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Barclay’s fatal shooting was the second in Talladega in less than a week.
Talladega police responded to the 200 block of East Sloan Avenue on July 31, when Joseph McClain, 69, of Talladega, was found dead inside his car. Kenton Collins, 48, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle but had not been charged with any form of homicide as of Tuesday afternoon.
Collins was also still in jail Tuesday, pending a $50,000 bond.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.