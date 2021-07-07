Talladega man charged with generators theft

A Talladega man was arrested for felony theft Tuesday after allegedly shoplifting two portable generators from Tractor Supply on Haynes Street.
Kenneth Dewayne “Doobie” Smith, 41, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Smith was spotted by a store employee with two Champion Global Power portable generators in a shopping cart, coming out of the clothing section. The employee followed him out to the parking lot when he left the store without paying. The suspect then allegedly threw the two generators into a silver van which had a woman inside. The employee took a picture of the van and the suspect with his phone and called 911.
The dispatcher who took the call sent out the description of the van, which was pulled over by a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy in Munford a short time later. The generators were still in the van and were later returned to Tractor Supply, Thompson said.
The woman in the van was interviewed by police investigators, Thompson said, but was ultimately released without being charged with a crime.
In addition to the felony theft, Smith was also served with a failure-to-appear warrant from Talladega Municipal Court in a misdemeanor marijuana case and for two counts of shoplifting from Wal-Mart. The first involved the theft of Gain detergent and two men’s jackets in February 2020 and two car batteries, a bottle of Armor All, a shop-vac and a shower set in October 2020.
Theft of property in the third degree, the felony charge stemming from the Tractor Supply incident, is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.