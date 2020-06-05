Talladega man charged with damaging greens, fairways at Alpine Bay Country Club

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega man was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief after allegedly riding an all-terrain vehicle over the greens and fairways of Alpine Bay Country Club and doing more than $2,500 worth of damage.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Wilbert Wells Jr., 25, allegedly tore up the property May 27 and was arrested May 29. At the time of his arrest, he also had a small quantity of marijuana, and was charged for that as well.
Bond in the criminal mischief case was set at $7,500 cash by Circuit Clerk Brian York. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Wells posted bond about five hours after he was arrested.
Criminal mischief in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree is a misdemeanor.