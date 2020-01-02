Talladega man charged with 2 counts of armed robbery

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on a $101,200 bond after being charged with two counts of armed robbery.
Brandon Jerel Funderburg, 26, turned himself in at the Talladega County Jail on Wednesday night, according to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson. The two robbery warrants are based on separate incidents.
The first incident was Nov. 7 at Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets. According to information released at the time, the cashier reported the robber was dressed in black and wearing a red and white clown mask and red and white gloves. The hood of his black sweatshirt was pulled over the top of his head. He was armed with a handgun.
Thompson said Funderburg allegedly fired a warning shot into the floor while demanding money. He then came over the counter, struck the manager in the head with the gun butt and grabbed $56 in cash before fleeing on foot.
The second incident took place Nov. 16 around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Talladega Downs. Funderburg allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of about $1,300. The victim described the suspect as being dressed all in black and covering his face with a ski mask.
Bond in both cases was set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin at $50,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Funderburg was also facing charges of attempting to elude and criminal trespass. He remained behind bars Thursday evening.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison. Attempting to elude and criminal trespass are misdemeanors.