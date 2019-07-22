A Talladega man on probation on a second-degree burglary charge was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Monday after being arrested Sunday on a second-degree burglary charge.
Shaquille O’Neal Lawrence, 24, was charged with breaking into a residence on Central Avenue early Sunday morning. At the time of the break-in, the residence was occupied by a 57-year-old babysitter, a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, according to Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton.
One of the young girls woke up around 4:30 a.m. after hearing someone climb through her bedroom window, Thornton said. When she opened her eyes, she reportedly saw someone matching O’Neal’s description standing in her bedroom.
O’Neal fled back out through the window, and the young girl told the babysitter what had happened. When she turned on the porch light, they say they saw O’Neal standing on the front porch of the house and trying to look in through the front door.
He had fled on foot by the time police arrived, but the people inside the house were able to give a detailed description. Thornton said a parole officer spotted him at East Street and Boynton Avenue around 6:20 a.m. and arrested him.
O’Neal also had a small quantity of marijuana with him when he was arrested, and he was also charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. He was given a $15,000 bond by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Lawrence remained behind bars Monday evening.
Lawrence pleaded guilty to breaking into a residence on Coffee Street late last year and was still on probation for that offense, according to Capt. John McCoy.
Second-degree burglary is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Second-degree possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor.