Talladega man charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on more than $45,000 bond after being arrested on burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other charges, with more on the way, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Brandon Seth Gamble II, 31, was still in jail Tuesday afternoon after being arrested Saturday, Thompson said.
He is accused of breaking into the former Wehadkee Yarn Mill on Battle Street on several occasions between April 27 and May 26 and stealing any piece of metal that could be carried out and sold for scrap, including light fixtures, furniture, filing cabinets and various other pieces of property being stored in the building, which belongs to the city of Talladega.
He is also accused of stealing a Chevrolet D-30 truck belonging to the city that had been parked behind the mill.
Thompson said Capt. John McCoy had gone to a recycling center in the investigation of an unrelated case when he spotted a truck belonging to the city that had been parked at Wehadkee that was about to be crushed and scrapped. He was able to get Gamble’s information from the recycling center.
Saturday morning, Gamble and two other people were in a blue Jeep Liberty with only a driveoff tag when they were stopped by patrol officers on Cherry Street near Robert Weaver Way. Thompson said the officer reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered two bags of marijuana, a Mini Draco AK-47 pistol and 20 live rounds, and $7,122 in cash.
In addition to being charged with burglary and theft, Gamble was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as various traffic offenses.
One of the passengers was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, a misdemeanor, but the third person was not charged with anything.
The Daily Home does not generally identify individuals charged only with misdemeanors.
Gamble’s bond on the burglary charge was set at $15,000, and for the theft of the truck at $30,000.
Thompson said the investigation at Wehadkee was still ongoing and that other charges were likely in the near future.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.