Talladega man charged with attacking 2 police officers

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with assaulting at least two police officers.
Trytaious Lacharles Fuller, 37, remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Wednesday with bonds totaling $18,408; charges included assault in the second degree, a felony; obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, simple assault and failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court, all misdemeanors; according to jail records.
Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Tuesday that Fuller had allegedly been standing outside the Little Caesars on Battle Street asking for money and then making threats when he was not given any.
When the officers arrived, he had already left Little Caesars but was found just down the road at the Chevron Station. When an officer attempted to prevent him from running away, Fuller allegedly punched him in the face more than once, then tackled him and began hitting him in the face while he was on the ground.
A second officer Tazed Fuller, but Thompson said the Tazer did not seem to have any effect at all. He then attacked the second officer.
Fuller was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody, Thompson said. The first officer was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
Fuller’s criminal history includes burglary convictions dating back to 2002 and 2003.
When he was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to those charges, he ran across the courtroom, dove into the jury box and attempted, unsuccessfully, the fling himself through a window. He succeeded only in damaging several chairs in the jury box and having his appeal bond revoked.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.