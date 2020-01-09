Talladega man arrested on drug, firearm charges

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested on two felony drug charges and a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Wednesday evening.
Frederick Murray Jr., 30, encountered Talladega police at 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Howard and Wallace streets, where they were responding to a suspicious person call. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, he started to run but then thought better of it.
The officers allegedly found a bag of what is believed to “spice,” a form of synthetic marijuana, in his pants leg and a bag of Ecstasy in his front pocket. The case was then turned over to the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray (no relation), Frederick Murray also had two guns, a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.
In addition, Frederick Murray has a previous charge of being a felon in position of a firearm that is still pending. He was out on bond on that charge at the time of his arrest Wednesday. Jason Murray said he would be asking the court to revoke his bond.
A person who has been convicted of either a class A or class B felony in Alabama is legally forbidden to possess a firearm.
According to court records, Frederick Murray was convicted of armed robbery in 2007 and pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree in 2014. In the latter case, he was accused of shooting an individual who was seriously injured but did not die.
He was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the Ecstasy and the “spice.”
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.