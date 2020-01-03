Talladega man arrested on charge of felon in possession of firearm

TALLADEGA -- A New Year’s Eve celebration left a Talladega man facing possible prison time.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Armetris Dontrell Lyons, 42, was arrested Dec. 31 on a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits after firing a .38 caliber revolver into the air as part of a New Year’s celebration at Talladega Downs.
After his arrest, officers determined Lyons was a convicted felon who is barred by law from being in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Lyons was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault in the third degree in 1995. He pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late 1996. He was paroled in September 2005.
Thompson said Lyons was arrested again that year on charges of criminal trespass and parole violation. Thompson said he was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in 2012 and possession of a controlled substance in 2018, but it was not immediately clear how or if those charges had been resolved.
In addition to allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, Talladega County Metro Jail records indicate Lyons was also charged with public intoxication and reckless endangerment. Total bond was set at $6,400, and he remained behind bars Tuesday evening.
Being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.