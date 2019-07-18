TALLADEGA -- The Talladega man charged with robbery in the first degree earlier this week has picked up another felony charge in connection with an incident involving Facebook Market or similar social media sales platforms.
Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 25, was served with a warrant charging theft of property in the first degree Thursday in the Talladega County Metro Jail. Swain was arrested on a charge of robbery in the first degree in connection with a different incident over the weekend.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Swain was charged Thursday in connection with an incident reported Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Coosa Street, in front of Geneva’s Store. In this case, the victim was a 22-year-old woman from Pell City who was attempting to sell a MacBook Pro and the associated cords.
After Swain allegedly grabbed the computer and cords from inside her car, the victim attempted to give chase but did not catch him.
The initial robbery charge stemmed from an incident in West Gate on July 8. The victim in this case was a 20-year-old Anniston woman attempting to sell an iPhone XR.
Thompson said the victim and three friends were trying to sell the phone for $750 and were allegedly contacted by Swain, who they agreed to meet in West Gate at 10 p.m.
He first asked if he could put his SIM card into the phone to make sure they were compatible, but the victim said no and instead put the SIM card in herself. When it appeared they were compatible, Swain allegedly pulled a gun, snatched the phone and fled on foot.
Based on statements from the victim and witnesses, police obtained a warrant for Swain’s arrest, Thompson said. A patrol officer spotted and recognized Swain in Talladega Downs on Sunday and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, he also allegedly had a small quantity of marijuana on him and was charged with that as well.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Swain was also served with a warrant charging misdemeanor bail jumping.
Although he has not been charged yet, Swain is also considered a suspect in two other, similar incidents at Hallmark Apartments on June 28 and July 1. The victims were from Waldo and Attalla, respectively, and were selling an iPhone and an Xbox 1.
Detective Dennis McDaniel is investigating these cases.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years in prison. Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree is a misdemeanor.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferable during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division has an area in front of its offices on South Street monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.