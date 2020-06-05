Talladega man arrested in connection with double homicide in Kansas

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested at the county courthouse Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Kansas last month.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Dontavion Quancheze “J” Wright, 19, had gone to the courthouse Wednesday to renew his driver’s license.
When a clerk at the Revenue Office checked the information on his license, a warrant from Geary County, Kansas, came up; the clerk notified police while Wright was still waiting for his license, Thompson said.
The incident Wright was wanted in connection with occurred in Junction City, Kansas, during the early-morning hours of Thursday. May 7.
According to Junction City police Capt. Trish Giordano, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West 11th Street around 2 a.m. There, they discovered the bodies of Dylan Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villarreal, 19, both of Junction City. Both men appear to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.
During the course of the investigation, Wright and Nathaniel Holmes, 21, of Junction City, were developed as suspects, and warrants for both of their arrests were issued. Giordano says Holmes is still at large.
Back in the Talladega County Metro Jail, Wright waived his right to an extradition hearing but had not given any other statement to investigators in Talladega, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on Holmes’ location should either contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508, call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or contact Crime Stoppers in Junction City at 785-762-8477.