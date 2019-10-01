TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is in jail in Georgia after allegedly beating a panhandler in August.
According to a press release from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police, Bernard Edward Daniel, 31, has been charged with battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery by force.
“Through a partnership with the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force, Daniel was located in Talladega on Sept. 12 and arrested on the above warrants by the Gulf Coast U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force,” the release says.
He was transferred to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
The charges against Daniel stem from an incident on an eastbound MARTA train near Georgia State Station on Aug. 17. Cellphone video published at the time appears to show Daniel repeatedly punching another man, who other passengers on the train identified as a panhandler.
“I am happy that this violent offender is off the street and will face justice for the crimes that he committed against an innocent man,” MARTA police Chief Wanda Y. Dunham said in the release.