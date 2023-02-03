 Skip to main content
Talladega man arrested for SORNA violation

Timothy Patterson

A juvenile sex offender has been arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for failure to register as required by law.

Timothy Scott Patterson, 26, was convicted of a violent sexual offense in 2012, when he would have been 16, according to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Although he was underage at the time of his conviction, Patterson is still required to register as a convicted sex offender.