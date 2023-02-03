Talladega man arrested for SORNA violation

A juvenile sex offender has been arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for failure to register as required by law.
Timothy Scott Patterson, 26, was convicted of a violent sexual offense in 2012, when he would have been 16, according to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Although he was underage at the time of his conviction, Patterson is still required to register as a convicted sex offender.
Jones said Patterson had been living in Shelby County, but informed authorities there that he was planning to move to a residence on Red Bud Lane in Sylacauga. He appears to have made the move but not registered with any of the local law enforcement agencies, as he is required to do. A warrant for his arrest was issued in November, and served Jan. 21. He has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail ever since. Bond was set at $7,500.
Although Patterson had been living in Shelby County and was supposed to be moving to Sylacauga, the information he provided to the jail shows an address on Tyler Lane in Talladega.
Jones said Patterson did finally come in to register the day he was arrested, several months after moving.
Violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.