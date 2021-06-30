Talladega man arrested for SORNA violation

A Talladega man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Saturday for violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Frank Leonard Andrews, 54, was given a $7,500 bond and remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Monday afternoon.
According to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Andrews was convicted of inticing a child for immoral purposes and sexual abuse in the first degree of an 8-year-old girl in Montgomery in 1997. He was released from prison in 2010 and moved to Talladega County.
Faulkner said Andrews registered at an address on Jackson Trace Road, but does not appear to have been living there. He also failed to appear for his quarterly registration between August and October of 2020.
Faulkner said Andrews appears to have racked up more than 20 additional criminal charges since moving to Talladega, including at least one other SORNA violation. In 2015, Andrews was the subject of two day manhunt in which he attacked the city’s police dog with a knife, cutting the dog across the top of his head and stabbing him in the middle of his back.
After stabbing the dog, Andrews was tracked by at least two other police dogs, one from St. Clair County and one from Oxford, as well as a helicopter from Etowah County.
At the time, Andrews also had a SORNA warrant through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and a felony theft warrant from Calhoun County. It was not immediately clear how any of these additional charges were resolved.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.