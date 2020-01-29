Talladega man arrested following chase on charge of stealing car

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was jailed Saturday after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car.
Logan Hunter Hardy, 21, was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $6,000 on charges of theft of property in the first degree and attempting to elude.
According to jail records, he was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Hardy is accused of stealing a 2006 Honda Accord from the Marathon Station in Munford on Jan. 24.
He, and four other people, were spotted driving the stolen vehicle in Childersburg the following night, Tubbs said.
Childersburg police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Hardy allegedly fled. A chase ensued that ended with Hardy’s arrest.
Bond in the theft case was set at $5,000 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth during an initial court appearance Monday. The other $1,000 bond was for the charge of attempting to elude.
Hardy was arrested on a burglary charge by Talladega city police two years ago, but it was not immediately clear how or if that case had been resolved.
According to state court records, Hardy pleaded guilty to and is currently serving a three-year suspended sentence for receiving stolen property in the first degree in Shelby County and is under indictment in Talladega County on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Attempting to elude is a misdemeanor.