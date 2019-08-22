TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was arrested Thursday and charged with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Julian Dominique Jemison, 28, was arrested on a warrant issued in July 2018, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Bond in the case was set at $5,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. According to Talladega County Metro Jail Records, Jemison posted bond and was released Thursday afternoon.
Thompson said Detective Todd Williamon was contacted by Jemison’s state probation officer last year.
The officer said he had gone to the address where Jemison registered on Elizabeth Avenue but was told that while Jemison stayed there on occasion and kept some things there, he had never lived there. He lived with his girlfriend, according to the resident.
Thompson said the girlfriend told the probation officer Jemison had never lived with her and she had not seen him in about a month.
Thompson said Jemison was arrested on the warrant Thursday after he came to the Talladega police station to claim an identification card that police had recovered in an unrelated case.
The Alabama Sex Offender Database was not available Thursday evening, so it was not entirely clear what crime Jemison had originally been convicted of.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.