Talladega man arrested, charged with first-degree domestic violence assault (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on a $30,000 bond after being charged with domestic violence assault in the first degree stemming from an incident in June.
Rickey Jones Calhoun, 53, is accused of beating the mother of his children in the face with his closed fist so severely that he caused her retina to detach, causing the loss of vision in her left eye, constant pain and, eventually, the loss of the eye itself.
Calhoun and the victim had a child in common and lived at the same address at the time of the incident, just after midnight on June 21, 2020. They have different last names, however, and it was not clear Friday whether they had ever been married.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the fight seems to have begun when Calhoun’s brother gave the victim a cigarette, although the details were few and often disputed. Calhoun initially refused to take the victim to the emergency room but did take her to an eye clinic the following day.
Calhoun was arrested Friday morning, Thompson said. Bond in the case was set at $30,000, cash only, by a magistrate.
Domestic violence assault in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 years to 99 years or life in prison.