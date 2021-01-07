Talladega man arrested, charged with capital murder Iwith photo)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was facing capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle charges Wednesday after being arrested in Gadsden by local and federal law enforcement.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Jarell Dishon King, 19, has been charged with killing Corniel Dontavious “DJ” James in Munford on Dec. 5. King is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
James, 26, was found shot multiple times in the back of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze at the Munford Exxon station on Alabama 21 North, following a shots fired call. James was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega but died of his injuries.
Witnesses at the gas station gave investigators a description of a black Jeep that was possibly involved in the shooting; deputies located the Jeep in Westgate Homes in Talladega shortly after the killing.
Tubbs said King was identified as a suspect during the course of the continuing investigation, and authorities eventually obtained an arrest warrant for him.
King’s arrest was a coordinated effort involving the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and the Etowah County Drug Unit. Tubbs said King was arrested on Alabama Avenue in Gadsden without incident.
James, the victim in this case, was out on bond on a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle in Talladega in July, and was the victim in a prior shooting incident, also in Talladega, in 2019. It was not immediately clear if King had a previous criminal history.
A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.