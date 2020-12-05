Talladega man arrested, charged with assaulting corrections officer (with photo)

A Talladega man who has been in jail for more than a year on felony theft charges has now been charged with assaulting a corrections officer as well.
Michael Travanti Suttle, 36, was served with a warrant charging assault in the second degree Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond was set at $7,500.
Tubbs said a corrections officer was entering Suttle’s cell when Suttle tried to get out around him. The guard tried to restrain Suttle and was allegedly assaulted with several blows to his head and scratches down his neck.
Suttle was eventually restrained with the assistance of other corrections officers, Tubbs said.
The corrections officer Suttle allegedly assaulted was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was treated and released.
Suttle has been in jail since September 2019, when he was arrested by Talladega police for allegedly stealing a Bama Budweiser truck van and leading police on a chase.
Suttle allegedly took the van while the driver was inside Benny’s at Howard and West streets conducting a routine inventory. Police chased the van down Stockdale Road to Twin Churches Road, where Sheriff’s deputies briefly joined the chase.
Suttle escaped briefly but was caught coming back into Talladega on Alabama 77 South, near Talladega High School.
He was charged with theft of property in the first degree in that incident and given a bond of $5,000 but has remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail ever since.
According to Talladega police in 2019, Suttle had been arrested 85 times since 2009, mostly on misdemeanor charges such as public intoxication and trespassing, but also on felony charges such as breaking into and entering a motor vehicle.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Assault in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.