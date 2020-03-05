Talladega man arrested after leading chase resulting in 3 wrecks (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man is being held on a total bond of $15,000 after being arrested on charges of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in two separate incidents.
Hakeem Alade McElderry, 19, was still behind bars Thursday afternoon, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, McElderry is accused of breaking into a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe on South Street East on Feb. 26.
The break-in was captured on video; McElderry allegedly took an iPad from the vehicle, then put it back, Thompson said. McElderry had been identified from the video, and investigators were actively looking for him Tuesday morning but without immediate success.
In the meantime, a man said he had parked a 2003 Ford Focus on the curb near the corner of Coffee Street and Astrid Place, outside the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
Because he was only planning to be in the library for a short period of time, the man said he left the doors to the vehicle unlocked and the keys in the ignition. The car was gone when he came out of the library at 12:44 p.m., and he called police.
Thompson said an investigator heard the stolen vehicle call and realized the vehicle was directly in front of him on Spring Street. He turned on his lights and siren and attempted to pull the car over.
The Focus drove around the block several times, at one point clipping a 2019 Dodge Challenger at a stop sign on South Street.
The chase also resulted in a second accident on The Square involving a police car and a private vehicle. No one appears to have been injured in either accident. The accident involving the police car is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as per standard operating procedure.
The Focus eventually ran off the road and struck a power pole in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot near the corner of East Battle and West streets. McElderry was still in the vehicle and was arrested immediately, after declining a trip to the emergency room.
Bond was set at $10,000 in the theft case and $5,000 in the breaking and entering case by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Wednesday morning.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a class C felony, punishable on conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.