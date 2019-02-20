TALLADEGA -- The Talladega man arrested for burglary following an alleged domestic incident Monday has now been charged with kidnapping in the first degree and domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, according to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
Kevin Donthele Nix, 44, of Davis Street, is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a total bond of $80,000, according to jail records. He was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
Nix is charged with breaking into the home of a 40-year-old woman on Pine Valley Lane on Saturday morning by forcing open a window, Thompson said. Nix and the victim had been involved in a dating relationship that ended several months earlier, Thompson said.
Thompson said the evidence seemed to show Nix had attempted to choke the victim with his hands before dragging her out of the house and forcing her into a truck that was parked near her home. He allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed to Jackson Trace Road, where he wrecked the truck with himself and his victim still inside.
Talladega police responded to two different calls that came in roughly back to back, Thompson said. The first was to the one-vehicle accident on Jackson Trace, the other to a possible kidnapping in progress on Pine Valley Lane.
Nix and his victim were both taken to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega; the former was transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, the latter to Grady Medical Center in Atlanta. Thompson said both hospitals are trauma centers.
Both were treated and released, and Nix was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree shortly afterward. The case remains under investigation, and other charges may be forthcoming, Thompson said.
Kidnapping in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Domestic violence by strangulation and burglary in the second degree are both class B felonies, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.