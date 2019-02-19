TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man was jailed Monday on a charge of burglary in the second degree, with more charges likely, following an incident on Pine Valley Lane on Saturday morning.
Kevin Donthele Nix, 44, of Davis Street, had not had a hearing to determine his bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Nix is accused of forcibly entering the home of an ex-girlfriend through a window just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Although he had been in a relationship with the victim, a 40-year-old woman, Thompson said the relationship had ended months earlier.
A physical confrontation ensued, allegedly ending with Nix dragging the victim out of the house and forcing her into a truck that was parked in the front yard. Thompson said the truck, a white Chevrolet Silverado, did not appear to belong to Nix.
Nix appears to have driven off at a high rate of speed, traveled a short way down Jackson Trace Road and crashed, Thompson said.
In the meantime, dispatchers had received calls of a kidnapping in progress on Pine Valley Lane and a one-vehicle traffic accident on Jackson Trace Road. Officers responded to both calls and eventually were able to put the two incidents together. Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the wreck scene, according to Thompson.
Both suspect and victim were initially transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. Nix was then transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, while his alleged victim was taken to Grady Health Center in Atlanta. Both were treated and released.
Thompson said the victim was taken to Grady because the trauma unit at UAB did not have an available bed for her. The other major trauma center in the area is in Nashville, Tennessee, Thompson said.
Nix was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree after he was released from the hospital, but Thompson said other charges would likely be brought in coming days.
Burglary in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.