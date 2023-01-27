 Skip to main content
Talladega Main Street steering committee sets forth goals

Talladega’s Main Street Alabama Steering Committee is in the process of implementing a citywide revitalization program. Pictured above are Council Liaison Joe Power, treasurer Jim Whitson, Chair April Clark, Butch Hancock, secretary Megan Carpenter, Scooter Watts and city Public Information Officer Mary Sood. Committee member Kevin Smith was not present Wednesday due to a family health issue. Power and Sood advise the committee, but are not voting members.

The Talladega Main Street, Inc., steering committee has been taking steps to establish itself as a downtown business promotion organization. 

Last week Main Street met to finalize bylaws, to discuss plans for an upcoming Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee, and to review resumes for the organization’s executive director position, according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood.  