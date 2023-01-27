Talladega Main Street steering committee sets forth goals

The Talladega Main Street, Inc., steering committee has been taking steps to establish itself as a downtown business promotion organization.
Last week Main Street met to finalize bylaws, to discuss plans for an upcoming Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee, and to review resumes for the organization’s executive director position, according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood.
The coffee will be held on Jan. 31 from 9-10 a.m., at Miss April’s Workshop, which is located at 121 Court Street North, two doors down from the Ritz Theater.
“This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Talladega Main Street board to Chamber businesses and gather information about their desires and how we can assist through our initiatives,” said Talladega Main Street Chair April Clark. “It’s important for us to do as much as we can to be a visible and productive program that benefits the city, so we’re happy to participate in events like this."
"We hope to encourage participants to serve on our various committees,” she added.
The four committees include the economic vitality committee, the design committee, the promotions committee, and the organization committee.
Members of the economic vitality committee will assist new and existing businesses, encourage property development, and create a positive environment for innovators and entrepreneurs. The design committee will enhance the physical and visual assets and the overall brand of the Main Street area through façade improvements and streetscapes
Members of the promotions committee will oversee internal and external communication, promote the organization’s brand and shine a light on the community’s unique characteristics via promotional campaigns and other activities. The organization committee will foster critical partnerships, and help build a financially-sound organization through fundraising initiatives and supportive business, philanthropic and community partnerships.