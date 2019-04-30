TALLADEGA -- Thursday has been designated as the 2019 National Day of Prayer, and special events in Talladega, Lincoln and Sylacauga have been announced to mark the occasion.
The theme for this year’s event comes from John 13:34: “Love one another, just as I have loved you.”
The events in Talladega and Lincoln will be sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Talladega event will be at noon in the Chamber parking lot, and the Lincoln event will begin at the same time at City Hall. The Sylacauga event is also at noon, at the flagpole in front of City Hall.
All three events are free and open to the public.
According to Chamber Executive Director Jason Daves, the Talladega event will be divided into sections praying for love in our church, in our homes, in our community, in business, in our schools and in government.
The first entails praying for “pastors and churches to model and exemplify Jesus’ words, love one another, to a world that needs the love of Christ desperately. Raise up a love-one-another moment across America,” Daves said in a flier announcing the event. Pastor and Chaplain Barbara Embry of Christ Deliverance Christian Center will lead this portion of the event.
Next will be a prayer for “families to live Jesus’ teaching, love one another, to create families that follow the Bible and practice love and forgiveness.” Minister Andy Carden of the Talladega County Department of Human Resources will lead this section.
Next, people will be asked to “pray for the community to know that love is always God’s way, for them to look to God, who is love, so they can experience the transforming power of love. Ask God to raise up a love-one-another movement across our community.” Pastor and Chaplain Kory Burrell of Bemiston Baptist Church will lead this part.
The love in business portion centers on prayers for business leaders “to comprehend their great opportunity to create powerful, effective and productive teams and businesses that win when they love one another.” Russell Klinner, executive director of Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center, will lead this part.
Next will be a prayer “for administrators, teachers and faculty teams who will love one another so they can create a culture of love and respect for every student (and) pray for students to rise up together, loving one another and making a difference in the future of America.” Pastor and Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams will lead here.
Lastly will be the prayers for “leaders and civil servants to love one another by valuing one another, respecting one another and working together for the greater good of our nation.” Pastor Robert Klotz will lead here.
According to the announcement, Pastor Tommy Strickland of Ridgeview Baptist Church and Daves will be the program coordinators, and Taylor Ward of Shocco will be the audio technician.
The event in Lincoln will follow a similar format, although a list of speakers was not immediately available.
The Coosa Valley Ministerial Association and Community Service Chaplain Mark Ledbetter are organizing the Sylacauga event and said there will not necessarily be guest speakers, but rather an open invitation for anyone wishing to pray.
According to federal law, “The president shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and individually.” Such a proclamation has been issued by every president, every year since 1952.
The release from Ledbetter announcing the Sylacauga event quotes National Day of Prayer Chairman Dr. Ronnie Floyd as saying, “Love can change America … We need a baptism of love by the Holy Spirit that will immerse the entire church of Jesus Christ in America and a baptism of love that will immerse all of America today. From the church house to the statehouse and all the way to the White House, we need to learn to love one another.”
-- Staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.