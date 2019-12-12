LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s boys basketball squad fell to Class 4A defending state champion Talladega 71-67 in a back-and-forth Area 9 battle Thursday night.
A technical foul on Golden Bears head coach Doug Ward coupled with a Lincoln foul on the court resulted in Tigers senior guard D’Corian Wilson taking a trip to the charity stripe with four opportunities to add to a 67-65 advantage with 22.6 seconds remaining. Wilson cashed in on 3 of 4 to put the game out of reach.
“There was a loose ball over there, and my guy had it,” Ward said. “They (the official) said he had stepped on the line. I felt like he had stepped on the gray line. They called it on the gray line instead of the black line because our bench is so close (to the line).
“He wouldn’t come back and talk to the other referee about it, and I kept running my mouth when I shouldn’t have. They T’d me, so they had the foul and the technical foul, so they got four free throws and the ball. That’s on me, but I don’t want to take anything from them. They’re the state champions.”
Lincoln led 65-64 going into the final minute.
Tigers junior guard Nigel Scales nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer off an assist by Wilson before the Golden Bears experienced their technical difficulties.
“He (Scales) played a lot of plays in football, and he’s just now getting his legs under him,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “His shooting is going to gradually get better, and he’s got great form. He’s going to be a great shooter.”
The Golden Bears controlled the contest in the first and third quarters as the Tigers continued to struggle establishing momentum during those eight-minute blocks. Talladega trailed 21-15 after one period and 49-46 going into the final frame.
“We’ve got to figure that out,” Miller said. “They’re five experienced players (Talladega’s starting five), and every team we play doesn’t necessarily have five experienced players starting the game. We’ve got to open up games in the (first and) third quarters better.”
Ward said he was proud of his team for putting a championship-caliber team like Talladega on the ropes.
“I was very pleased with the way they came in and played tonight,” he said. “They came in and played confident, they played aggressive. I thought this was Javion (Surles’) best game by far all-around as a player.
“He was kind of forcing the issue and not taking great shots (in previous games), but tonight he played under control. He was aggressive, he finished off two feet and he guarded tonight. I don’t even think he came off the floor tonight.
“I was pleased with the overall effort. I just hate that it ended the way it did.”
Three to know
- Wilson once again paced Talladega with 25 points and five assists. Senior forward Kobe Simmons chipped in 13 points, while Scales added 11.
- Lincoln senior guard Surles did most of his damage in the first half with 13 of his team-high 21 points coming before the intermission. Junior guard Brian Garrett proved critical in the third quarter with half of his 20 points helping the Golden Bears regain the lead, while junior forward Tre Hines kept Lincoln in the game with eight of his 15 points in the final quarter.
- Talladega made the most of its free-throw opportunities. The Tigers went 17 of 25 at the line, while Lincoln made 5 of 12, with five of the misses coming in the fourth quarter.
Who said
- Miller on facing Lincoln with Surles in the lineup: “We hung in there. We took a very good shot from Lincoln. We know (Javion) Surles needs to be playing. He’s a super person and a super player. I’m glad he’s healthy (enough) to bring his game. He dominated the first half, and we had to try to find a way to slow him down. I thought we played pretty good defense on him the last couple minutes, but we just hung in there. When you go on the road, you’re going to get these games and you’ve got to find a way to win.”
- Miller on staying undefeated in area play: “Every game in our area is going to be a war. You’ve just got to play and make sure you win the fourth quarter.”
- Ward on his team: “I’m so proud of my guys after the way they played against Anniston (an 84-68 loss on Dec. 5) and playing with shellshock. They came out and played the way we wanted to play basketball. I’ll take them any day of the week. They’ve shown that, when they want to, when they decide to execute, they’re tough to beat.”
Up next
- Lincoln will head west on Interstate 20 for a clash with Pell City tonight at 7:30.
- Talladega (6-1, 2-0) will host Cleburne County on Tuesday night at 7.