Talladega-Lincoln Chamber taking nominations for annual awards

TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual awards luncheon, which will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center starting at noon.
Nominations are now open for Citizen of the Year, Talladega Business of the Year, Lincoln Business of the Year, Munford Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Valor First Responder of the Year.
They will remain open until Jan. 15.
“After all the nominations have been received, we will email all members an online voting ballot, and the winners will be announced during the luncheon,” according to a press release.
This year’s guest speaker is former University of Alabama quarterback and Alabama Radio Network color analyst John Parker Wilson.
Tickets are available at the chamber. For more information, call 256-362-9075.