Talladega-Lincoln Chamber announces nominees for annual awards

Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce office

The office for the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce in Talladega.

Below is a list of nominees for the annual Greater Talladega County Chamber Awards Luncheon. The luncheon will be at noon Jan. 29 at the Shocco Springs Conference Center.

VALOR FIRST RESPONDER OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Thompson -Talladega Police Dept.

Tommy Pettus - Talladega Police Dept.

Trey Miller - Lincoln Police Dept.

NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

Hall of Heroes

Lincoln Food Pantry

Plank Road Station/AJ Power Memorial Lodge

Presbyterian Home for Children

Red Door Kitchen

Ritz Theatre

Samaritan House

Talladega College

Talladega Junior Welfare League

TOP Trails

United Way

Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class

LINCOLN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Delane Griffin (GC Construction/McCaig & Griffin Properties)

Griffin Laser Engraving

Honda

LEC (Lincoln Excavating & Construction) Doug Dulaney

Lincoln Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic

Lincoln Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Hillman

New South Express

Onin Staffing

Rick's Crossroads Grill

Two Friend's Florist

TALLADEGA BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Boswell's Wings

Custom Pizza

Davis Builders

First Bank of Alabama

Georgia Pacific

Masterbrand Cabinets

Michael's Menswear

Pop the Top Soda Shop

Talladega Insurance Agency

Tina's Home Cookin'

MUNFORD BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Alabama Specialty Products

Big Daddy's BBQ

Carter's Hardware

First Bank of Alabama

Sunnyside Daycation LLC

Watts Farm

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Chad Thomas

Cleve Jacobs

Dr. Billy C. Hawkins

Kevin Smith

Millie Chastain

Pat Hogge

Stan Hartdegen

Valerie White

