Talladega-Lincoln Chamber announces nominees for annual awards

Below is a list of nominees for the annual Greater Talladega County Chamber Awards Luncheon. The luncheon will be at noon Jan. 29 at the Shocco Springs Conference Center.
VALOR FIRST RESPONDER OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Thompson -Talladega Police Dept.
Tommy Pettus - Talladega Police Dept.
Trey Miller - Lincoln Police Dept.
NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR
Hall of Heroes
Lincoln Food Pantry
Plank Road Station/AJ Power Memorial Lodge
Presbyterian Home for Children
Red Door Kitchen
Ritz Theatre
Samaritan House
Talladega College
Talladega Junior Welfare League
TOP Trails
United Way
Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class
LINCOLN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Delane Griffin (GC Construction/McCaig & Griffin Properties)
Griffin Laser Engraving
Honda
LEC (Lincoln Excavating & Construction) Doug Dulaney
Lincoln Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic
Lincoln Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Hillman
New South Express
Onin Staffing
Rick's Crossroads Grill
Two Friend's Florist
TALLADEGA BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Boswell's Wings
Custom Pizza
Davis Builders
First Bank of Alabama
Georgia Pacific
Masterbrand Cabinets
Michael's Menswear
Pop the Top Soda Shop
Talladega Insurance Agency
Tina's Home Cookin'
MUNFORD BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Alabama Specialty Products
Big Daddy's BBQ
Carter's Hardware
First Bank of Alabama
Sunnyside Daycation LLC
Watts Farm
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Chad Thomas
Cleve Jacobs
Dr. Billy C. Hawkins
Kevin Smith
Millie Chastain
Pat Hogge
Stan Hartdegen
Valerie White